Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

HABT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

HABT stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Habit Restaurants by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

