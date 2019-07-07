Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €56.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €77.70 ($90.35) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

NDA opened at €43.13 ($50.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €36.10 ($41.98) and a 1-year high of €70.72 ($82.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.52.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

