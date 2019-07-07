Head-To-Head Survey: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork N/A N/A N/A Trivago 0.94% 0.93% 0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $253.35 million 6.69 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -41.61 Trivago $1.07 billion 1.34 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -58.71

Upwork has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upwork and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 6 0 2.86 Trivago 0 2 1 0 2.33

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.42%. Trivago has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Trivago.

Summary

Upwork beats Trivago on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

