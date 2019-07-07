Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) & Yirendai (NASDAQ:YRD) Financial Review

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Hexindai alerts:

This table compares Hexindai and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 9.02% 4.10% 3.40% Yirendai 18.18% 38.20% 22.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Hexindai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hexindai and Yirendai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Yirendai 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Hexindai has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hexindai and Yirendai’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $61.33 million 2.03 $5.53 million $0.10 24.70 Yirendai $817.50 million 0.98 $140.59 million $4.48 2.94

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai. Yirendai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexindai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Yirendai does not pay a dividend. Hexindai pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Yirendai beats Hexindai on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.