Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $331.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.33 million to $367.82 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $371.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 593,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,694. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

