Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.42). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.08.

In other news, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $394,117.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at $7,408,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,405 shares of company stock worth $721,128. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.53. The stock had a trading volume of 167,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,625. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

