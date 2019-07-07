Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Huntsworth from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of LON:HNT opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.69 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.72. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

In related news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £543,660 ($710,388.08).

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

