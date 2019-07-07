IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBKC. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $583,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,910,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,504,000 after acquiring an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 592,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

