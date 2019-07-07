ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $341.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.54 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $91,583.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,104,723.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $99,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,747,344.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ICF International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ICF International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ICF International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 106,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

