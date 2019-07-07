Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVA. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 66.02 and a current ratio of 66.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 151.35% and a return on equity of 1,674.72%. Analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

