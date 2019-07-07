Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $141,068.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,172.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,819.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,059 shares of company stock worth $3,600,036. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

