Insider Buying: Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Insider Acquires £18,250 in Stock

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) insider Edmond Warner acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,846.86).

Edmond Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air Partner alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Edmond Warner acquired 25,000 shares of Air Partner stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,053.57).

On Monday, May 13th, Edmond Warner acquired 25,000 shares of Air Partner stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,053.57).

Shares of LON:AIR opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. Air Partner plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Thursday.

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.