Insider Selling: Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Sells £375,945.57 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower sold 31,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £375,945.57 ($491,239.47).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Homeserve alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, David Bower bought 12 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.43).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.14) on Friday. Homeserve plc has a 12 month low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,206.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,146.67 ($14.98).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.