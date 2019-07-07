Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of NTLA opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

