Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.59 Million

Analysts expect that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will announce $502.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $505.17 million. Intelsat posted sales of $537.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.74 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on I. Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intelsat in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE I traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,002. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56. Intelsat has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of I. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $33,155,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Intelsat by 3,504.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 857,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intelsat during the first quarter worth about $10,380,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,695,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intelsat by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 409,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

