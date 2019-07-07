Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.54. The company had a trading volume of 894,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Intuit has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

