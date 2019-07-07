Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives $29.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.09.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,569,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 472,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 315,866 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 724,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,386. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 20.23%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

