Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.