JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut JMP Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93. JMP Group has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.72.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 7,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $29,873.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,563.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,806 shares of company stock valued at $42,978. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

