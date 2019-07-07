JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) Receives GBX 1,075 Average Price Target from Brokerages

JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price (up from GBX 725 ($9.47)) on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on JPJ Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of LON:JPJ traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 726 ($9.49). 63,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.95. JPJ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The company has a market capitalization of $540.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.10.

About JPJ Group

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

