JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 63 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 59 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 53.24.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

