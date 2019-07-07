JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target to GBX 120

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 114.17 ($1.49).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.83. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 75.31 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of $105.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.15.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.