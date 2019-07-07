JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target to GBX 595

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 595 ($7.77) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target (up previously from GBX 770 ($10.06)) on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 716.82 ($9.37).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 859.20 ($11.23).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.