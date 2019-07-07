KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut KT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. KT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE KT opened at $12.42 on Thursday. KT has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

