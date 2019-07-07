Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

LE opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.64 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1,107.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lands’ End by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

