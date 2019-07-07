Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) versus Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:FEDU) Critical Survey

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) -0.15% -0.07% -0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Learning Tree International and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.15 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $50.16 million 0.44 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Learning Tree International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Learning Tree International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Learning Tree International and Four Seasons Edu (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Summary

Learning Tree International beats Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

