Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 378,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 156,118 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 29,742,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,891,000 after buying an additional 18,973,925 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,552,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

