Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $98.79. 198,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $102.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 47.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 296,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.