Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.88.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,493.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $503,895. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.97. 261,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $98.56 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

