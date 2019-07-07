Linda Chavez Sells 6,000 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

