Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 75 by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.69 ($0.92).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.83 ($0.76) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.99.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider Stuart Sinclair purchased 362,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

