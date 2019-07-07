Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMLP. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.53 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,170.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Tauscher acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,846.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,285 shares of company stock valued at $306,465. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

