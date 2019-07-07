MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

MXL opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $789,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MaxLinear by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

