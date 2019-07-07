Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Shares of MED opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.81. Medifast has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.48 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. Medifast’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $122,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,980.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

