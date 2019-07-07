Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,580,433,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,128,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.71. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

