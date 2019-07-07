Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Montage Resources an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of MR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. 308,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. Montage Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montage Resources news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Reinhart acquired 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $85,035. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

