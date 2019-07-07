Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

