National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

NATI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.94.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.25 million. Analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,929,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,317.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $960,054. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,039.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

