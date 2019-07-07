Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Norbord alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OSB. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Norbord from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised Norbord from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Norbord from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:OSB opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36. Norbord has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Norbord had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Norbord’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norbord (OSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.