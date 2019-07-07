Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.68. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 384,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff L. Vacirca acquired 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,393,077 shares of company stock worth $36,230,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 311,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

