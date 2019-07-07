Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $136.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $5,190,416.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $2,788,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,554.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,284 shares of company stock worth $26,966,565. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after purchasing an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Okta by 524.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.