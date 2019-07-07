Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

OVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. 545,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

