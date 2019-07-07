Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of PEIX opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $355.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. Analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 22.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.