Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $119.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,206.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

