Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

IOM opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market cap of $380.26 million and a PE ratio of 30.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 341.77. Iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 302.85 ($3.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 5.01 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Iomart Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other Iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

About Iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

