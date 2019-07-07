Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 542 ($7.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.01. Draper Esprit has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($8.49).

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

