Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUB. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. FIG Partners upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a market-perform rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

PUB stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $38,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,161 shares in the company, valued at $616,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,875 shares of company stock valued at $513,659. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

