Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $10.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Shares of PXD traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.52. 1,155,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,851. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

