Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

