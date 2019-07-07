PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for PPG Industries have been stable lately. The company reaffirmed its 2019 sales and adjusted earnings growth targets for 2019. It expects economic activity to improve in the second half of 2019. Cost savings from restructuring actions should support margins in 2019. The company also remains committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Acquisitions should also contribute to its sales. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from raw materials cost inflation and unfavorable currency translation. Soft industrial activities in China and weak demand in Europe are also expected to affect sales volumes. The company expects sales growth in China to be uneven as trade tariffs are likely to affect economic activities in the country.”

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.89.

PPG Industries stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.